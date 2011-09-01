(Repeats to additional subscribers)

TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese firms unexpectedly cut their capital spending by 7.8 percent in April-June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as a strong yen and slowing global demand weigh on the economy's recovery from the March earthquake.

The fall compares with an average economists' forecast for a 1.2 percent rise, and follows a revised 3.0 percent gain the previous quarter. It was the first year-on-year decline in four quarters, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed.

Preliminary GDP data showed that the world's third-largest economy shrank 0.3 percent in April-June, the third straight quarter of contraction. But the pace of falls narrowed from the previous quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the March disaster.

The capital spending data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, due on Sept. 9. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)