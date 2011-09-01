BRIEF-BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese firms unexpectedly cut their capital spending by 7.8 percent in April-June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, as a strong yen and slowing global demand weigh on the economy's recovery from the March earthquake.
The fall compares with an average economists' forecast for a 1.2 percent rise, and follows a revised 3.0 percent gain the previous quarter. It was the first year-on-year decline in four quarters, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed.
Preliminary GDP data showed that the world's third-largest economy shrank 0.3 percent in April-June, the third straight quarter of contraction. But the pace of falls narrowed from the previous quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the March disaster.
The capital spending data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, due on Sept. 9. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ
LIMA, Feb 9 Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for the 12th consecutive month on Thursday, saying it expects inflation to ease into its target range of 1 percent to 3 percent this year.