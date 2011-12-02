(Adds analyst quote, detail)
* Q3 capex falls 9.8 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -4.8 pct
* Capex, sales, recurring profits drop for 2nd straight qtr
* Analysts expect slight downward revision to Q3 GDP
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Dec 2 Sales, profits and capital
spending at Japanese companies fell for the second straight
quarter in July-September as some firms turned cautious about
the pace of recovery in the country due to a strong yen and the
murky outlook for the global economy.
Analysts said the faster-than-expected 9.8 percent drop in
capital spending points to a downward revision in the nation's
third quarter gross domestic product numbers, released next
week.
While the scenario that Japan's economy rebounded from an
earthquake-triggered recession in July-September will remain
intact, Friday's figures indicate a cautions stance among
corporations.
"Japan's capital spending is expected to slow in
the near term, given weak exports. But it is expected to hold
relatively steady ahead helped by solid emerging economies,
while reconstruction demand will also likely offer support from
around April-June next year," said Takeshi Minami, chief
economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"But the global economic slowdown will probably weigh on
spending by firms."
The annual decline in Japanese companies' capital spending
was worse than the average forecast by economists for a 4.8
percent fall, and follows a 7.8 percent annual decline in the
second quarter, data from the finance ministry showed.
The numbers will be used to calculate revised gross domestic
product figures due on Dec. 9 and follow a preliminary estimate
that Japan's economy expanded 1.5 percent in the third quarter,
emerging from a recession prolonged by the March natural
disaster.
Sales fell 1.9 percent in the third quarter from a year
earlier, but trimmed losses from an 11.6 percent decline the
quarter before.
Recurring profits were down 8.5 percent from a 14.6 percent
drop in April-June. Those of manufacturers dropped 18.7 percent
in July-September from a 15.3 percent fall in the previous
quarter.
The pace of economic growth will likely slow to 0.5 percent
in October-December from the quarter before, a Reuters survey
showed, restrained by faltering global growth and a strong yen.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)