By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Sept 3 Japanese companies raised capital spending in April-June from a year earlier, up for a third straight quarter as rebuilding from last year's earthquake a n d government stimulus for low emission car purchases support dom e stic demand.

The 7 . 7 percent annual increase in capital spending followed a 3.3 percent gain in January-March and 7.6 percent gain in the final three months of 2011, when capital spending rose for the first time in three quarters.

However, capital expenditure fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent when compared to the previous quarter, showing that weak export demand is weighing on investment and could lead to a downward revision to April-June gross domestic product (GDP) when the data comes out on Sept. 10.

"The numbers are not as good as they look," said Yasuo Yamamoto, a senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"Corporate earnings are not that strong, reflecting declining exports. The quarter-on-quarter decline in capital expenditure is worrying. We could see a small downward revision to GDP."

Gains in capital expenditure when compared to a year ago may be exaggerated because that was shortly after a record earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster in March 2011, Yamamoto also said.

The annual increase in capital spending was led by manufacturers in sectors such as metal products, chemicals, production machinery and transport machinery, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.

Firms' sales fell 1.0 percent in April-June from a year ago, following a 0.6 percent increase in the first quarter of this year, which was the first gain in four quarters.

Recurring profits rose 11.5 percent, after a 9.3 percent annual gain, also the first increase in a year, the data showed.

"Companies appeared to raise revenue and profits thanks to a rebound from the slump caused by last year's earthquake and to auto-related policy measures," a ministry official said.

"But there are risks to the Japanese economy stemming from uncertainty over global economy and swings in financial markets amid Europe's debt crisis."

The capital spending figures are used to calculate revised GDP figures for the second quarter, due on Sept. 10.

A preliminary estimate showed that Japan's growth slowed to 0.3 percent in April-June as Europe's debt crisis weighed on global demand and a rebound in consumer spending loses momentum. Capital spending -- a key driver of the world's third biggest economy -- grew 1.5 percent.

Economists have cut their expectations for Japan's growth in the second half of 2012, but they still forecast it will outpace most other G7 countries.

But underlining doubt over prospects for Japan's recovery, July trade data showed the sharpest drop in exports since January, in line with trends in other export-driven Asian economies.

The country's industrial output unexpectedly fell in July as factories cut production to key Chinese and European markets while a leading indicator for manufacturing hovered at its lowest in 16 months, raising some concerns that the economy could contract in the third quarter.

The Bank of Japan frets that a recovery may be delayed, but wants to hold off on easing monetary policy again - after having acted in February and April - unless risks heighten enough to kill any chance of a recovery.