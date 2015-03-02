(Adds analyst's quote, detail)
* Q4 capex +2.8 pct yr/yr, +0.6 pact qtr/qtr - MOF
* Recurring profits +11.6 pct yr/yr, sales +2.4 pct yr/yr
* Revised Q4 GDP due 2350 GMT March 8
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 2 Japanese corporate capital
expenditures grew in October-December from a year earlier but
the pace slowed from the prior quarter, casting doubt about
strength of business investment seen as key to spurring growth
in the world's third-largest economy.
The 2.8 percent year-on-year increase in capital spending in
the fourth quarter followed a 5.5 percent annual gain in
July-September, data by the Ministry of Finance showed on
Monday.
Nonetheless, the data, which will be used for calculating
revised gross domestic product (GDP) data due March 9, suggests
little revision to a preliminary reading of 2.2 percent
annualised economic growth in the fourth quarter, analysts say.
"Looking at today's data and preliminary GDP figures,
capital spending appears to be stalling and it shows no signs of
accelerating despite rising profits and share prices," said
Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research
Institute.
"Sluggish demand is causing companies to take a wait-and-see
stance. They will probably stick to this stance until the
economy firms up in the coming fiscal year from April."
Excluding spending on software, capital expenditure rose a
seasonally-adjusted 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, a
second straight quarter of increases.
Preliminary GDP data released last month showed
fourth-quarter economic growth sharply lagged expectations as
household and corporate spending disappointed, underlining the
challenge premier Shinzo Abe faces in reviving the economy.
Corporate spending on plant and equipment, along with wages
growth, hold the key to the ultimate success of Abe's policy
recipe dubbed "Abenomics" aimed at generating a virtuous cycle
of private-sector-led growth.
But companies have so far been slow to implement their
robust capital spending plans as seen in the Bank of Japan's key
tankan survey due to uncertainty over the economy's outlook.
Recent indicators including machinery orders and factory
output show tentative signs of recovery in capital spending on
the back of external demand led by the U.S. economy.
Monday's data showed recurring profits at Japanese firms
rose 11.6 percent in the year to October-December to a record
18.0651 trillion yen ($150.68 billion) as a weaker yen
boosts profits at sectors such as transport machinery,
electronics, information and communications.
Sales rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in the same quarter.
($1 = 119.8900 yen)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)