TOKYO, March 1 Japanese companies
unexpectedly raised spending on plant and equipment in
October-December by 7.6 percent from the same period
last year, up for the first time in three quarters, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Thursday, suggesting firms were
encouraged by expectations for reconstruction demand.
The rise compares with an average economists' forecast for a
6.5 percent decline and follows a 9.8 percent annual drop in the
third quarter.
The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic
product figures due on March 8 and follows a preliminary
estimate that Japan's economy contracted 0.6 percent in the
fourth quarter as a global economic slowdown, Thai floods and a
strong yen dealt a blow to the economy.
