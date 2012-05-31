TOKYO, June 1 Japanese companies raised spending
on plant and equipment in January-March by 3 .3 pct from the same
period last year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Friday,
logging a second consecutive quarterly rise with a boost from
reconstruction work after last year's devastating earthquake and
tsunami.
The rise followed a 7.6 percent annual gain in
October-December, when corporations' capital spending rose for
the first time in three quarters.
The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic
product figures due on June 8. A preliminary estimate showed
that Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter from
the previous quarter led by solid consumer spending, post-quake
rebuilding and modest improvement in exports.
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:
here
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)