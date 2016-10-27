(Refiles with working link to ministry website) TOKYO, Oct 27 Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on October 22, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 85.3 billion yen worth of shares in the week through Oct. 22, after buying a net 70.0 billion yen in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 773.6 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after buying a net 318.1 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills October 16 - October 22 +85.3 -752.5 -3.1 October 9 - October 15 +70.0r +364.6r +827.6 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills October 16 - October 22 -5.6 +773.6 -101.5 October 9 - October 15 +139.5r +318.1r -60.3 October 2 - October 8 +87.1 -733.9r -33.9 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here