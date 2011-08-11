UPDATE 2-Boeing wins $13.8 bln Singapore Airlines order for wide-body jets
* Airbus plan for bigger A350s on hold amid wide-body jet demand doubts (Recasts with confirmation from Singapore Airlines)
TOKYO, Aug 11 Foreign investors sold a net 389.9 billion yen ($5 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Jul 31-Aug 6 -389.9 +44.8 +884.7 Jul 24-Jul 30 -50.8 +143.6r -354.8
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Jul 31-Aug 6 +145.4 -318.9
-9.8 Jul 24-Jul 30 -15.3r +440.6r -41.7
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: here
($1 = 76.500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Airbus plan for bigger A350s on hold amid wide-body jet demand doubts (Recasts with confirmation from Singapore Airlines)
* World market to be over-supplied for some time - Goldman Sachs (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
Feb 9 Stock exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday that Nikolaj Kosakewitsch will take over as head of its Danish division Nasdaq Copenhagen on June 1, replacing Bjorn Sibbern.