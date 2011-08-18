GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
Aug 18 Foreign investors bought a record amount of Japanese short-term bills, purchasing a net 2.975 trillion yen ($39.0 billion) of short-term paper while their net selling in Japanese shares hit the highest in more than a year, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Aug 7-Aug 13 -400.9 +217.6 +2,975.2 Jul 31-Aug 6 -390.9r +45.9r +884.7
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Aug 7-Aug 13 +139.0 +350.5 -33.9 Jul 31-Aug 6 +145.4 -323.7r -9.8
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- In January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: here
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: here (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.