BRIEF-Church & Dwight posts Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese investors bought a net 1.2 trillion yen ($15 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Aug 28-Sep 3 -87.7 +377.2 +201.5 Aug 21-Aug 27 -338.0 -138.6r -504.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Aug 28-Sep 3 +176.3 +1,176.0 -19.0 Aug 21-Aug 27 +146.3 +41.7r -57.2
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 77.325 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc- company exited 2016 with estimated production of 35,476 boe/d, outpacing previous guidance range of 32,000 to 33,000 boe/d
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.