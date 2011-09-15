TOKYO, Sept 15 Foreign investors sold a net 588.9 billion yen ($7.7 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Sep 4-Sep 10 -588.9 +762.1 +553.1 Aug 28-Sep 3 -87.7 +377.2 +201.5

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Sep 4-Sep 10 +64.7 -468.4 -23.0 Aug 28-Sep 3 +176.3 +1,175.9r -19.0

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)