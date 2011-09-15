TOKYO, Sept 15 Foreign investors sold a net
588.9 billion yen ($7.7 billion) of Japanese stocks last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Sep 4-Sep 10 -588.9 +762.1 +553.1
Aug 28-Sep 3 -87.7 +377.2 +201.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Sep 4-Sep 10 +64.7 -468.4 -23.0
Aug 28-Sep 3 +176.3 +1,175.9r -19.0
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
