TOKYO Oct 6 Foreign investors bought a net 258.8 billion yen ($3.4 billion) of Japanese bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Sep 25-Oct 1 -169.3 +258.8 +431.3 Sep 18-Sep 24 -17.9r -625.4r -578.7

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Sep 25-Oct 1 +132.9 +972.8 -40.1 Sep 18-Sep 24 +32.7r +1,475.2r -10.7r

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)