TOKYO, Oct 14 Japanese investors sold a record 2.2 trillion yen ($28.6 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Oct 2-Oct 8 -59.0 +231.3 -5.6 Sep 25-Oct 1 -169.3 +258.8 +431.3

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Oct 2-Oct 8 +85.6 -2,221.5 +24.5 Sep 25-Oct 1 +132.9 +972.8 -40.1

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)