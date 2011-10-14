TOKYO, Oct 14 Japanese investors sold a record
2.2 trillion yen ($28.6 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 2-Oct 8 -59.0 +231.3 -5.6
Sep 25-Oct 1 -169.3 +258.8 +431.3
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 2-Oct 8 +85.6 -2,221.5 +24.5
Sep 25-Oct 1 +132.9 +972.8 -40.1
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.825 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)