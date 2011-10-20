TOKYO Oct 20 Foreign investors sold a net l.3 trillion yen ($16.9 billion) of
Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed
on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 9-15 +86.2 -94.8 -1,340.6
Oct 2- 8 -58.7r +231.6r -5.6
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling
and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 9-15 +20.9 +409.9 -12.1
Oct 2- 8 +85.6 -2,220.6r +24.5
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows
to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)