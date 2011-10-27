TOKYO Oct 27 Japanese investors bought a net 1
trillion yen ($13 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital
flows data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 16-22 -41.7 -499.1 -304.4
Oct 9-15 +86.0r -94.8 -1,340.6
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 16-22 -21.0 +1,020.2 -23.6
Oct 9-15 +20.9 +409.4r -12.1
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)