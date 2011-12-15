TOKYO Dec 15 Foreign investors sold a net
303.9 billion yen ($3.89 billion) of Japanese stocks last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Dec 4-Dec 10 -303.9 +50.3 +932.4
Nov 27-Dec 3 +58.5r -222.1r +312.9r
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Dec 4-Dec 10 -32.9 +403.5
-65.1
Nov 27-Dec 3 +89.9 +261.2r -150.3
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 78.1100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda)