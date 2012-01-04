WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in Mosul
TOKYO Jan 4 Foreign investors sold a net 567.9 billion yen ($7.4 billion) of Japanese bonds in the week of Dec. 18-24, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Dec 18-24 -48.9 -567.9
-69.6 Dec 11-17 -210.6 +277.7r +2,661.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Dec 18-24 +5.7 +146.4
-46.3 Dec 11-17 -60.1 +19.2r -29.8
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)
HONG KONG, Feb 20 Overseas acquisitions by Chinese buyers are cooling after two record years as Beijing reins in capital outflows, but deals into China are on the rise, and new rules will make it easier for foreign buyers to tap China's giant consumer potential.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft could turn its focus to another target.