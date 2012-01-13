TOKYO, Jan 13 Japanese investors bought a
net 386.3 billion yen ($5.0 billion) of foreign bonds last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Friday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Jan 1-7 +43.1 -141.3 +1,436.3
Dec 25-31 +57.7 +315.0 -1,299.8
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Jan 1-7 -56.4 +386.3 + 3.1
Dec 25-31 -37.9 -155.0 -23.2
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Chris Gallagher)