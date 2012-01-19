TOKYO, Jan 19 Japanese investors stepped up their buying of foreign bonds, purchasing a net 920 billion yen ($11.98 billion) in the week through Jan. 14, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Jan. 8-Jan. 14 -33.6 +920.0 -8.0 Jan. 1-Jan. 7 -56.4 +386.5 +3.1

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Jan. 8-Jan. 14 +139.8 +192.3 +11.2 Jan. 1-Jan.7 +42.6 -146.1 +1,436.3

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

