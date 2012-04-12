April 12 Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign bonds in the first week of the new fiscal year, by the largest amount since early October, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

They unloaded a net 1.9052 trillion yen ($23.52 billion) in foreign bonds, after having been net buyers for the two previous weeks.

Foreign investors were also net sellers of Japanese bonds last week, selling 105.1 billion yen, but also turning net buyers of Japanese money market instruments to the tune of 3.220 trillion yen.

Foreigners sold 3.477 trillion yen of money market instruments in the previous week, the most since the ministry started compiling the data in 2005, due to what a ministry official said were technical factors as investors sold assets that matured.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Apr 1 - Apr 7 +55.1 -105.1 +3,220.0 Mar 25 - Mar 31 +132.1 +144.1 -3,477.1

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Apr 1 - Apr 7 -94.4 -1,905.2 -8.7 Mar 25 - Mar 31 -158.3 +762.4 -123.0

Note:

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 80.9950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)