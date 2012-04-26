April 26 Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors resumed net selling of both Japanese bonds and shares.

Japanese investors sold a net 1.170 trillion yen ($14.4 billion) in foreign bonds after buying a net 116.3 billion yen the previous week, finance ministry data showed.

Foreign investors sold a net 6.7 billion yen in Japanese bonds after buying 739.9 billion yen's worth in the week before and sold Japanese stocks to the tune of 63.1 billion yen, breaking a three-week streak of net buying.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Apr 15 - Apr 21 -63.1 -6.7 +746.8 Apr 8 - Apr 14 +203.7r +739.9 -2,251.0 Apr 1 - Apr 7 +53.1r -104.8r +3,220.0

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Apr 15 - Apr 21 +42.3 -1,170.0 -8.4 Apr 8 - Apr 14 -10.4r +116.3 +9.0r Apr 1 - Apr 7 -94.5 -1,903.7 -8.8r

Note:

- The "r" indicates a figure revised from the previous week.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 81.273 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)