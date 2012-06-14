US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, June 14 Foreign investors sold a net 158.0 b illion yen ($1.99 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the eighth straight week of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
But foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the third week in a row, purchasing some 494.2 billion yen following the previous week's 1.023 trillion yen. The latter marked their biggest net buying since May 2011.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills June 3 - June 9 -158.0 +494.2 +340.8 May 27 - June 2 -74.9r +1,023.0 +474.6
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills June 3 - June 9 +45.4 -157.7 -31.9 May 27 - June 2 +196.6r +541.5r +72.5 ($1=79.336 yen)
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Paul Tait)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.