TOKYO, June 21 Foreign investors were net buyers
of Japanese shares last week after eight straight weeks of net
selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance
showed on Thursday.
They bought a net 58.8 billion yen ($740 million) of
Japanese stocks, after selling a net 187.2 b illion yen in the
previous week.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese bonds for the
fourth week in a row, purchasing some 412.6 billion yen
following the previous week's 476.6 trillion yen.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
June 10 - June 16 +58.8 +412.6 -1,149.2
June 3 - June 9 -187.2r +476.6r +340.8
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
June 10 - June 16 +41.1 +70.8 +19.4
June 3 - June 9 +45.3r -158.0r -31.9
($1=79.392 yen)
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)