TOKYO Oct 24 Net foreign bond buying by
Japanese investors jumped to a two-month high of $14.5 billion
last week, encouraged by the resolution of the U.S. fiscal
impasse and yields on Japanese government bonds falling to a
five-month low.
They bought 1.413 trillion yen ($14.5 billion) worth of
foreign bonds in the week through Oct. 19, adding to 386.9
billion yen of net buying the prior week, data from the Ministry
of Finance showed.
The two consecutive weeks of net purchases followed record
net selling of 2.224 trillion yen in the week through Oct. 5,
amid concerns over whether U.S. lawmakers would reach a deal to
raise the federal debt limit by mid-October and avoid an
historic default.
Purchases of overseas assets could potentially weaken the
yen, providing a tailwind to Japanese exporters, although any
impact on foreign exchange markets would be diminished if
investors hedge their bond purchases.
Last week's substantial net purchase of foreign bonds by
Japanese investors came at a time when yields on benchmark
10-year JGBs were falling, partly driven by the
Bank of Japan's bond-buying to revive the world's third-largest
economy.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.600 percent on Thursday,
matching a five-month low reached on Wednesday.
Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese equities for a
second week, with an inflow of 297.8 billion yen after 144.7
billion worth of net purchase the week before.
They have ploughed 10.8 trillion yen into Japanese stocks so
far this year, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has embarked on
fiscal and monetary expansionary policies to pull the country
out of 15 years of deflation, sending the benchmark Nikkei
up 38 percent year-to-date.
That compared with 153.9 billion yen of net inflows in the
first 10 months of 2012.