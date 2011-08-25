(Refreshes website links)

TOKYO, Aug 25 Foreign investors bought a net 2.31 trillion yen ($30 billion) of Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Aug 14-Aug 20 -334.9 -75.1 +2,310.0 Aug 7-Aug 13 -401.1r +217.6 +2,975.2

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Aug 14-Aug 20 +77.3 +179.1 -55.6 Aug 7-Aug 13 +139.0 -349.9r -33.9

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s

($1 = 76.725 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)