TOKYO, Sept 1 Foreign investors sold a net 504.5 billion yen ($6.6 bln) of Japanese short-term bills last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Aug 21-Aug 27 -338.0 -138.5 -504.5 Aug 14-Aug 20 -335.3r -75.1 +2,310.0

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

Aug 21-Aug 27 +146.3 +38.2 -57.2 Aug 14-Aug 20 +77.3 +20.4r -55.6

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 76.470 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)