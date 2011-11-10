TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese investors sold a net 1.645 trillion yen of foreign bonds while foreign investors sold a net 101.5 billion yen of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Oct 30-Nov 5 -101.5 +229.6 +870.0 Oct 23-Oct 29 +103.5r +306.1 +210.8

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Oct 30-Nov 5 -190.4 -1,645.0 +21.7 Oct 23-Oct 29 -93.3 +1,063.0 +14.1

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)