Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japanese investors bought a net 1 trillion yen ($12.97 billion) of foreign bonds last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills Nov 13-19 -77.2 -660.3 +737.4 Nov 6-12 -49.2r +297.1r +406.0
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills Nov 13-19 +13.2 +1,005.1 -49.0 Nov 6-12 -76.6 -230.5r +6.0
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of Payments figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.