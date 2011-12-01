TOKYO Dec 1 Foreign investors sold a net
1.16 trillion yen ($14.94 billion)of Japanese bills last week,
capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Nov 20-26 -134.8 -259.1 -1,163.7
Nov 13-19 -76.2r -660.3 +737.4
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Nov 20-26 +13.7 -101.4 -12.6
Nov 13-19 +13.2 +1,001.4r -49.0
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- As of January 2005, the ministry changed its calculation
methods for weekly capital flows to match its Balance of
Payments
figures and previous data are not directly comparable.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
($1 = 77.6300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)