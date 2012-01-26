TOKYO Jan 26 Foreign investors bought a net 176.6 billion yen ($2.3 billion)of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills Jan 15 - 21 +176.6 -363.0 +711.8 Jan 8 - 14 +139.8 +192.3 +11.2

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills Jan 15 - 21 -76.1 +233.8 +77.6 Jan 8 - 14 -33.6 +920.0 -8.0

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)