TOKYO, Feb 9 Foreign investors were net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week, capital flows data from
Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Jan 29 - Feb 4 +64.3 +1,022.1 -842.0
Jan 22 - 28 +38.7 r -485.8 -669.8
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Jan 29 - Feb 4 -113.3 +281.1 -39.4
Jan 22 - 28 -102.6 +1,156.9r +9.4
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
