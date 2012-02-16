TOKYO, Feb 16 Foreign investors were net
buyers of Japanese stocks for the seventh straight week through
Feb. 11, the latest capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of
Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Feb 5 - 11 +128.8 +40.3 +190.0
Jan 29 - Feb 4 +64.4 r +1,022.1 -842.0
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net
selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Feb 5 - 11 -63.8 +1,008.3 +55.9
Jan 29 - Feb 4 -113.3 +284.5 r -39.4
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)