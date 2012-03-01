BRIEF-Wabash National announces $100 mln increase to stock repurchase program
* Wabash National Corporation announces $100 million increase to stock repurchase program
TOKYO, March 1 Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for a ninth straight week through Feb. 25, the latest capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills
Feb 19 - 25 + 54.9 + 20.8 - 68.3 Feb 12 - 18 +264.2 r - 660.6 r + 619.4 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Feb 19 - 25 - 19.2 + 1,352.0 - 25.2 Feb 12 - 18 - 105.6 - 100.8 r + 64.7
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - in consideration for acquisition of Cranford assets, company paid a purchase price of approximately $20 million - SEC filing