May 17 Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were net sellers of both Japanese bonds and shares, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday.

Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the third straight to the tune of 1.2597 trillion yen, after buying a net 72.1 billion yen the previous week.

Foreign investors sold a net 128.7 billion yen in Japanese bonds last week, the second week of net sales. They were also net sellers of Japanese stocks for the fourth straight week, unloading 258.6 billion yen.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills May 6 - May 12 -258.6 -128.7 1,104.4 Apr 29 - May 5 -72.7r -123.3 921.5 Apr 22 - Apr 28 -172.1 +277.3 -1,042.3

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills May 6 - May 12 -32.1 +1,259.7 -21.5 Apr 29 - May 5 +22.1 +72.1r -24.2 Apr 22 - Apr 28 +28.1 +333.6 -53.8

Note:

- The "r" indicates a figure revised from the previous week.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 81.273 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Paul Tait)