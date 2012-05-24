BRIEF-Planet Labs to acquire Terra Bella from Google
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
TOKYO, May 24 Foreign investors sold a net 131.3 b illion yen ($1.65 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the fifth straight week of their net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills May 13 - May 19 -131.3 -64.7 -896.1 May 6 - May 12 -258.4r -128.7 +1,104.4
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills May 13 - May 19 -36.1 +243.7 +33.6 May 6 - May 12 -32.1 +1,258.5r -21.5 ($1=79.52 yen)
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Indexes up: Dow up 0.94 pct, S&P 500 up 0.73 pct, Nasdaq up 0.54 pct (Updates to market close)
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains for the country's biggest banks, which stand to benefit moves to scale back regulations in the U.S. financial industry, and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co on a takeover move.