BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp and Caesars Acquisition Company report amendment to merger agreement
* Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Acquisition Company announce amendment to merger agreement
TOKYO, May 31 Foreign investors sold a net 112.7 b illion yen ($1.4 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the sixth straight week of their net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills May 20 - May 26 -112.7 +32.8 -406.5 May 13 - May 19 -131.0r -64.7 -896.1 May 6 - May 12 -259.2r -128.7 +1,104.4
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills May 20 - May 26 +48.3 -410.7 +44.4 May 13 - May 19 -36.1 +243.7 +33.6 May 6 - May 12 -32.1 +1,258.5 -21.5 ($1=78.901 yen)
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S