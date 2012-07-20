TOKYO, July 20 Japanese investors bought a large amount of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were a net seller of Japanese stocks for three weeks in a row, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills July 8 - July 14 -133.8 -10.1 -861.1 July 1 - July 7 -3.2r -20.7 +1,536.5

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills July 8 - July 14 -56.1 +1,165.1 +21.8 July 1 - July 7 +10.3 +350.5r +31.2

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Michael Perry)