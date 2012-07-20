UPDATE 2-Burger King, Tim Hortons owner's profit beats as costs fall
* Tim Horton comp sales rise 0.2 pct vs est 1.1 pct (Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
TOKYO, July 20 Japanese investors bought a large amount of foreign bonds last week, while foreign investors were a net seller of Japanese stocks for three weeks in a row, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)
stocks bonds bills July 8 - July 14 -133.8 -10.1 -861.1 July 1 - July 7 -3.2r -20.7 +1,536.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills July 8 - July 14 -56.1 +1,165.1 +21.8 July 1 - July 7 +10.3 +350.5r +31.2
Note:
- "r" notes revised figure
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s
The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Michael Perry)
