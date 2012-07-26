TOKYO, July 26 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the fourth week in a row, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

They sold a net 42.1 billion yen ($538.2 million) of Japanese equities after offloading a net 133.8 billion yen the week before.

Japanese investors bought a net 164.2 billion yen of foreign bonds after purchasing a net 1.165 trillion yen the prior week.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net)

stocks bonds bills July 15 - July 21 -42.1 -18.8 +355.3 July 8 - July 14 -133.8 -7.3r -861.1

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills July 15 - July 21 -22.4 +164.2 +38.3 July 8 - July 14 -56.1 +1,165.0r +21.8

Note:

- "r" notes revised figure

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/syk43s

The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: link.reuters.com/tyk43s ($1 = 78.2200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Chris Gallagher)