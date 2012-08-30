TOKYO, Aug 30 Foreign investors returned to net selling of Japanese equities last week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold 135 billion yen of Japanese stocks after buying a net 89.5 billion yen the week before, which broke a seven-week selling streak. They also turned large net sellers of Japanese short-term bills in the largest amount since early April, shedding 2.0227 trillion after net buying of 1.3072 trillion yen the week before. Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds, snapping up 1.0477 trillion yen worth, the most since the week of July 8. They shed 836.9 billion yen of foreign bonds in the previous week. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: (net) stocks bonds bills Aug 19 - Aug 25 -135.0 +215.4 -2,022.7 Aug 12 - Aug 18 +89.5 -185.1 +1,307.2 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: (a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan) stocks bonds bills Aug 19 - Aug 25 -49.6 +1,047.7 +21.7 Aug 12 - Aug 18 -43.8 -836.9r -7.5 r Note: - "r" notes revised figure - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: