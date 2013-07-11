TOKYO, July 11 Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds last week, snapping up the largest amount since September 2012, as expectations of continued easing by the Bank of Japan prompted some to seek higher returns overseas. Japanese investors bought a net 973.1 billion yen ($9.72 billion) of foreign bonds in the latest week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday, after selling a net 965.0 billion yen the week before. The net buying followed seven straight weeks of net selling. U.S. Treasury yields have surged in recent weeks on speculation that the Federal Reserve will taper its asset-buying stimulus, though Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. An upbeat June payrolls report last Friday pushed the yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note to a 23-month high of 2.755 percent on Monday. By contrast, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond has mostly stuck in a narrow range between 0.80 and 0.90 percent since late May. The BOJ said on April 4 that it will increase base money, or cash and deposits with the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen, to meet a target of lifting inflation to 2 percent in two years. ($1 = 100.1050 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)