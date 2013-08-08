TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese investors piled into
foreign bonds in July, making their biggest net purchase in
three years - providing early evidence that Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies are having the desired
effect.
Japanese investors bought 3.482 trillion yen ($36 billion)
of foreign bonds in July, the largest amount since August 2010.
It also marked the first net monthly purchase since January,
as investors sought higher returns overseas after the Bank of
Japan launched its massive bond-buying stimulus campaign.
Purchases of overseas assets could potentially weaken the
yen, and give a tailwind to Japanese exporters, as Abe attempts
to revive the world's third-largest economy through "Abenomics".
But any impact on foreign exchange markets would be blunted if
investors hedged their bond purchases.
The Japanese central bank stunned financial markets in
April, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in
less than two years.
The BOJ's aggressive easing has also lifted foreign
investors' interest in Japanese stocks this year. They bought
960 billion yen of Japanese equities in July, its 10th straight
month of net purchases.