TOKYO Nov 21 Foreign investors' net buying of Japanese equities jumped to some $13 billion worth last week, the biggest amount in seven months, as the yen slid against the dollar on the back of dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair-nominee Janet Yellen.

Foreign inflows were also spurred on by robust earnings from Japanese mega-banks like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , helping the Nikkei benchmark index surge 7.7 percent last week for its biggest weekly gain in four years.

The 1.295 trillion yen in net buying through Nov. 16 followed inflows of 522.4 billion yen in the previous two weeks, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

Foreign investors have ploughed 12.64 trillion yen into Japanese equities since the beginning of this year, encouraged by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus to reboot the world's third-largest economy. That compares with 2.13 trillion yen of net purchases in 2012.

The benchmark Nikkei is up 47 percent for the year to date - the best among major developed markets. The rally has, however, stalled somewhat since May as investors worry that promised structural reform will fall short of expectations.

Apart from Yellen's dovish remarks, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso's comments that Tokyo must retain currency intervention as a policy tool also weighed on the yen last week.

The yen was quoted at 100.44 yen to the dollar on Thursday morning, a fresh two-month trough.

A weaker yen has helped boost Japanese exporters battered by a depressed domestic economy and which have also lost ground to more nimble competitors from South Korea and China.

The fund flow data also showed that Japanese investors, bought foreign bonds for a sixth straight week last week, snapping up 349.9 billion yen.

So far this year, Japanese investors have sold 3.82 trillion yen in foreign bonds, defying expectations that Japan's bold push to reflate its economy would spark a flight of capital out of the country, which would further weaken the yen. ($1 = 99.9200 Japanese yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)