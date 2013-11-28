* Japan investors buy net 1.41 trln yen of foreign bonds in week ended Nov 23

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, Nov 28 Japanese investors amassed nearly $14 billion in foreign bonds last week, in their seventh straight week of net buying to mark the longest such run in a year, on expectations of a widening yield differential between U.S. Treasuries and Japanese government bonds.

They bought a net 1.406 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) worth of foreign bonds in the week through Nov. 23, quadrupling from 351.5 billion the week before and marking the largest amount in five weeks, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

Japanese investors ploughed 5.22 trillion yen into foreign debt over the seven weeks, although they remained net sellers for the year at 2.415 trillion yen.

"We are seeing more aggressive purchases of foreign bonds," said Maki Shimizu, a senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo.

"JGB trading volume is picking up but still it's lower than the previous year, so that backs up this data. Domestic investors are seeking a better opportunities outside," she said.

"But at the same time, they have to be comfortable with the yen depreciation."

Market participants have expected Japanese investors to seek higher returns overseas after the Bank of Japan stunned financial markets in April by promising to inject $1.4 trillion into economy in less than two years.

Purchases of overseas assets could potentially weaken the yen, providing a tailwind to Japanese exporters, although any impact on foreign exchange markets would be diminished if investors hedge their bond purchases.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries touched a two-month high of 2.839 percent on Nov. 21 on expectations that the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its massive stimulus in coming months. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ended at 2.737 percent on Wednesday.

By contrast, the 10-year JGB yield was trading between 0.60 and 0.65 percent in the past two weeks, not far from a six-month low of 0.580 percent set on Nov. 8.

Japanese investors, including banks, pension funds and life insurance companies, had 40 percent of their debt holdings in U.S.-denominated bonds as of the end of 2012. Analysts say a large chunk of them are in U.S. Treasuries.

Attracted by the yen's weakness, foreign investors continued to pile into Japanese stocks. They bought 707.5 billion yen worth of equities last week, the fourth straight week of net buying, although that was down from a seven-month high of 1.295 trillion yen in the prior week.

They have ploughed 13.345 trillion yen into Japanese stocks since the beginning of this year. That compared with 2.13 trillion of net purchases in 2012. ($1 = 102.1050 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)