TOKYO, June 16 Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese
stocks for the week ending on June 11, capital flows data showed on Thursday.
Foreigners bought a net yen 128.3 billion yen worth of shares in the latest
week, after selling a net 97.5 billion yen in the week before that.
Japanese investors bought a net 867.8 billion yen of foreign bonds in the
latest week after buying a net 894.0 billion yen the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
(net)
stocks bonds bills
June 5 - June 11 +128.3 +764.3 -1,470.9
May 29 - June 4 -97.5r +611.0 -14.3
May 22 - May 28 -175.3 +68.0 -788.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
June 5 - June 11 +129.6 +867.8 -71.1
May 29 - June 4 +35.2 +894.0r -56.1
May 22 - May 28 +123.6 -549.4 -12.4
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/syk43s
- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
link.reuters.com/tyk43s
