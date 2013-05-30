TOKYO May 30 Japanese investors sold 1.117 trillion yen ($11.1 billion) worth of foreign bonds last week, the second straight week of net selling, as they resumed repatriating overseas investments.

The Ministry of Finance data showed they repatriated 1.223 trillion yen worth of foreign bonds, stocks and money market instruments in the week through May 25.

Japanese investors have repatriated 11.1 trillion yen since the end of 2012, so far defying expectations that Japan's aggressive push to reflate its economy would spark a flight of capital out of the country, which would further weaken the yen.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks last week, although the amount shrank sharply from the previous week after the Nikkei share index plunged 7.3 percent on May 23, its biggest one-day percentage drop since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

They bought 27.4 billion yen of Japanese equities last week, compared with 715.8 billion yen the previous week.

($1 = 100.9150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Paul Tait)