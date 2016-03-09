* Japanese companies announced $9.3 bln in buybacks in
February
* Buybacks, including Softbank and Nissan, at record since
2011
* But real wages fell last year for fourth straight year
* Pay rises in 2016 set to be lower still
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 10 Japanese firms sitting on more
than $3 trillion of cash are buying back their own shares at a
record rate, while turning a deaf ear to calls from Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to step up spending on wages and investment
to support the economy.
In February alone, taking advantage of low prices, Japanese
companies from Softbank to Nissan announced
they would buy back a total of $9.3 billion in shares, according
to Thomson Reuters data - the highest since November 2010 and a
monthly amount surpassed only five times in the last 30 years.
Japan's largest companies are under pressure to boost meagre
returns for their investors, but the volume of cash funnelled
back raises doubts over the effectiveness of policies to revive
growth with cheap cash, part of the government's "Abenomics"
stimulus programme.
Instead, companies are either sitting on cash - inventories
and cash balances are at record levels - or returning it to
their shareholders, unable to find investment prospects. Total
shareholder returns, which include dividends as well as
buybacks, are at record highs.
"This may be a rational behaviour for individual companies
but if it becomes excessive, that could be a setback against
Abenomics," said Taro Saito, director of economic research at
NLI Research Institute.
Since Abe came to power, promising to lift the economy out
of the doldrums with an unprecedented monetary boost, Japanese
companies have bought back or announced plans to buy back shares
worth more than $79 billion. That would have been enough to
build 100 car factories or 30 semiconductor plants.
There is little sign of buybacks cooling substantially, as
companies continue to take advantage of low share prices.
Overall capital expenditure, meanwhile, remains below
pre-financial crisis levels.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Japan's largest
steelmaker, announced plans in February to buy back 100 billion
yen of shares - just over 4 percent of its outstanding stock.
The company has already set aside cash to overhaul
facilities in Japan and sees the increase in treasury stock as a
tool for the future. Base wage increases, it argues, would have
raised fixed costs as steel prices languish.
"It is in preparation for our strategic actions in the
future," Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Ota
said last month. That could mean taking control of affiliates or
reinforcing alliances, as it did with Suzuki Metal Industry last
year, through a share exchange.
WAGE STAGNATION
Another channel for cheap money to boost consumption and
growth could have been wages, as large companies post record
profits.
But government calls for wage rises to banish the
deflationary mindset that has bedevilled Japan since the early
90s have gone mostly unheeded.
Price-adjusted wages fell 0.9 percent last year, the fourth
straight decline, and a Reuters survey last month showed that 84
percent of big companies plan to raise pay less than 2 percent
this year.
Fears of job cuts prompted workers at Toyota, which
sets the tone for much of Japan Inc, to seek a monthly increase
of just 3,000 yen (less than $27) - half of last year's sum.
"Given slowing inflation, we can't justify demanding higher
pay this year," said Masahiro Inoue, deputy secretary-general of
the Japan Council of Metalworkers' Unions (JCM) which represents
about 2 million workers from leading industrial unions.
The unions have also swallowed the rise in buybacks without
any hint of distaste.
"As long as share buybacks are reasonable and our pay demand
is satisfied, I see no problems," a unionist at a car
manufacturer said on condition of anonymity.
And yet companies are awash with cash. Government data
showed corporate internal reserves stood at 350 trillion yen
($3.11 trillion) in the fiscal year to March 2015, against 300
trillion yen two years earlier.
In comparison, capital spending was only 70 trillion yen, up
5 trillion yen in the past three years but still below the 76.8
trillion yen seen before the 2008 global financial crisis.
"The fundamental problem is a lack of investment
opportunities. Many firms are struggling to find a place to
invest due to waning growth prospects of Japan's economy," said
Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Tripti Kalro;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Will Waterman)