TOKYO, April 12 Japanese wholesale prices increased 0.6 percent in March from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, reflecting continued rises in fuel and raw material costs.

The rise was bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.3 percent gain.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

MAR FEB JAN MAR INDEX Year-on-year +0.6 (+0.3) +0.6 +0.5 105.3 Mth-on-mth +0.6 (+0.3) +0.2 0.0 n/a

To view the full tables, please go to the BOJ website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)