BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.5 points in December from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, underscoring a view that the economy has already hit the bottom. The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, gained 1.4 points from November. To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website at
* Pareteum Corporation announces pricing of public offering of 2,333,334 shares and 1,166,667 warrants
BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, Poland, March 10 Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he saw a chance that economic growth would accelerate in the first quarter of 2017 to around three percent.