TOKYO, Dec 6 Japan's index of coincident
economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.2 points in October
from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Friday,
suggesting economic growth is maintaining momentum due to a
recovery in consumer spending and exports.
The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using
data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and
a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 0.7 point from
September, data by the Cabinet Office showed.
The government maintained its view that the coincident
indicator index shows the economy is improving.
