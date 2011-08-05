(Corrects final paragraph to say the leading indicator rose from May, not February.)

TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 2.5 points in June from May, the Cabinet Office said on Friday, suggesting a broadening of the economy's recovery from a slump brought on by the March natural disaster although the global economy's slowdown poses risks.

The government said the coincident index suggested the economy is improving. Previously, it said the index pointed to improvement in the economy but the three-month moving average was negative compared with the previous month due to the effects of the earthquake.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, rose 3.8 points from May.

Details were as follows:

(month-on-month changes in points) --------------------------------------------------------------

JUNE MAY APRIL Leading Index +3.8 +3.4 -3.4 Coincident Index +2.5 +2.6 +0.2 Lagging Index -0.3 -0.4 +1.9 -------------------------------------------------------------

To view full tables, click on the Cabinet Office's website here (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)